After Technical Glitch, Bharat Jadhav's Instagram Account Shows 4 Blue Ticks

Bharat Jadhav is arguably the biggest star in the Marathi film industry. With his skilful acting, he has taken the industry to great heights. The actor is best known for his charismatic acting in plays like All The Best, Sahi Re Sahi, Punha Sahi Re Sahi. Recently, the actor staged his play, Punha Sahi Re Sahi, and received a lot of praise. With this praise and admiration, Bharat also received a “unique surprise".

Bharat described this surprise in an Instagram post. He posted a screenshot of a video in which Bharat is seen standing with a few audience members. Surprisingly, his Instagram profile started showing four blue ticks. Bharat wrote in the caption that it was the first time that four blue ticks appeared in his post. A user hilariously remarked that even Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges Bharat’s status. Actor Apurva Nemlekar couldn’t control her laughter in the comment section.

Bharat also uploaded a reel showing several interesting moments from the performance of this play. Bharat can be seen giving autographs to several people in this reel. Actor Ankush Chaudhari praised Bharat’s performance in the comment section.

Punha Sahi Re Sahi narrates the story of Madan Sukhatme, a successful businessman who has suddenly disappeared. His lawyer assumes him dead and comes up with three different wills and four beneficiaries. This is followed by hilarious events until Madan arrives back.

Bharat’s act has always been appreciated in Sahi Re Sahi and its sequel Punha Sahi Re Sahi. His play All The Best has completed 8000 shows across India in multiple languages. Apart from Bharat, Ankush Chaudhari, Sanjay Narvekar and Sampada Jogalekar Kulkarni are also a part of this play.

Bharat’s film Shikshanachya Aicha Gho addressed the problem of suicides among children due to failures in exams. On the work front, Bharat will be seen in a yet to be titled project with Swapnil Joshi.

