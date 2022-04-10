Ahead of Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle, CM Naveen Patnaik to Review Performance of Ministers

Amid speculations of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the second or third week of this month, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be reviewing the performance of ministers. Sources told News18 that a few ministers are likely to lose their posts and several new faces will be inducted.

For Patnaik, performance would be the key parameter for inducting of the ministers in the Cabinet. All ministers will have to submit their report cards to the chief minister. The ministers’ visits, how 5T is being implemented in their respective departments and the future plan for their departments will be given top priority in the report card.

The Departments of Education, Health, Child Development, Finance, Panchayatiraj, Home, Drinking Water, Food & Supply, Higher Education and Public Works are in focus.

“I have been giving report every month, including tour schedules of what I am doing in my departments … details reports have been submitted. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will decide further proceedings as per reports," I&PR Minister Raghunandan Das told News18.

The Patnaik government will mark the third year of its fifth term on May 29 this year. The minister will submit report on their departments, how they are fulfilling promises in the last three years. Patnaik will review the report in the presence of the secretaries.

The ministers will brief the chief minister on the success of the five major programs, including the 5T and Mo Sarkar, are being implemented in their departments.

