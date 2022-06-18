Ailing Pervez Musharraf Set to Return to Pakistan as Top Brass Creates Safe Passage After Family’s Nod

Pakistan’s ailing former military leader Pervez Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since 2016, is expected to return to Pakistan soon, top Pakistan government sources have told CNN-News18.

Musharraf, whose health deteriorated last week, is expected to return to Pakistan via an air ambulance and his treatment will continue in the country. The Pakistan government is coordinating with the UAE for air ambulance and smooth shifting.

The top PMLN leadership is keen that Musharraf should come back to Pakistan, especially after his family is also convinced about the shifting. The government wanted Nawaz Sharif’s consent for the move, which he has already given.

The army is also keen that their leader should come back but Musharraf should not be arrested after coming back. This is seen as the army’s desire that their leader should spend his last days in Pakistan and gets all army protocol and honour.

Nawaz Sharif last week asked the coalition government to facilitate Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan, adding that he does not have any “personal enmity or tussle" with the ex-dictator.

“I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones," the three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

Earlier, Musharraf expressed his desire to spend the “rest of his life" in his home country, local media reported. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the ailing former president wants to return to Pakistan as soon as possible.

On Twitter, Musharaf’s family refuted reports that he is on the ventilator and said he is going through a difficult stage of recovery as his organs are malfunctioning.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," his family said in a Twitter post.

The aliment Musharaf is suffering from is called Amyloidosis. It is a rare form of condition caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly. Without treatment, this can lead to organ failure, according to National Health Service, UK.

