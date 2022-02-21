Air France Says Cancelling Kyiv Flights on Tuesday

French flag-carrier Air France said Monday it was cancelling its flights to and from Kyiv scheduled on Tuesday over security concerns sparked by the Russian troop build-up on Ukraine’s border.

Air France, which currently runs return Paris to Kyiv flights on Tuesdays and Sundays, said that the move was a “precautionary measure" and the company would be “regularly re-evaluating the situation".

