Air France Says Cancelling Kyiv Flights on Tuesday

Air France (Reuters Photo)

Air France said the move to cancel Kyiv flights on Tuesday was "precautionary".

AFP
Paris // Updated: February 21, 2022, 16:55 IST

French flag-carrier Air France said Monday it was cancelling its flights to and from Kyiv scheduled on Tuesday over security concerns sparked by the Russian troop build-up on Ukraine’s border.

Air France, which currently runs return Paris to Kyiv flights on Tuesdays and Sundays, said that the move was a “precautionary measure" and the company would be “regularly re-evaluating the situation".

first published: February 21, 2022, 16:55 IST