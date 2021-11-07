Airlines Gear Up for Travel Surge as US Reopens to Int'l Voyagers from Next Week

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome — if challenging — industry pivot.

The long-awaited US move to welcome back international travelers — which takes effect Monday — follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic that separated families, impeded business travel and frustrated tourists.

