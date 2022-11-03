Home » News » World » Akshata Murty Ditches Designer Labels, Wears £50 Jacket While Moving Back to Downing Street Residence

Akshata Murty Ditches Designer Labels, Wears £50 Jacket While Moving Back to Downing Street Residence

Akshata Murty was seen casually dressed wearing grey leggings, a light grey jumper and a £50 black fluffy H&M gilet as well as her £42 White Company faux fur sliders

UK PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy, the UK’s first family have net worth in billions making them the richest first couple to reside in the 10, Downing Street (Image: Reuters)
Akshata Murty, the First Lady of the United Kingdom and daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, often spotted in luxurious designer labels, ditched her signature style and opted for high street brands while moving to 10, Downing Street.

While overseeing the movers unpacking the family’s furniture into the Prime Minister’s residence, she was seen casually dressed wearing grey leggings, a light grey jumper and a £50 black fluffy H&M gilet as well as her £42 White Company faux fur sliders, a report in Daily Mail said.

ALSO READ | Daughter of India’s Billionaire, Fashion Designer: Meet Akshata Murty, UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Wife

The movers were seen handling a piano, a barbecue and several smaller boxes during the move when she was photographed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Murthy had chosen to return in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, instead of moving into the more spacious flat in No 11 as has been the custom for prime ministers since 1997, when Sir Tony Blair swept to power.

Although the number 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.

Earlier last week, Murty was spotted leaving her London home sporting a black baseball cap, a white long-sleeved sweatshirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black sliders.

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy and was born in India.

Murthy’s choice of expensive clothes and her husband Rishi Sunak has raised eyebrows before and after he was elected.

ALSO READ | Despite Losing Elections, How PM Rishi Sunak Became UK’s Youngest PM, Learn in #ClassesWithNews18

The British-born Indian heiress and fashion designer was at the centre of a row in July this year when a viral video shows her walking up to the journalists waiting outside their home and serving them tea and biscuits. Netizens pointed that the cups were from a brand named Emma Lacy and cost 38 pounds each.

Her husband, Rishi Sunak, had launched a bid to the Prime Minister’s post for the first time following Boris Johnson’s exit.

Murty, 42, is the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, often described as the Bill Gates of India.

As per reports, Akshata holds a 0.91% stake in her father’s company, worth about 700 million dollars, making her richer than the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose personal wealth was estimated at about 460 million dollars by the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List.

