Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger Win 2022 Nobel Prize for Physics

The 2022 Nobel Prize for Physics was jointly awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger on Tuesday for their experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

They ‘conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated’, the academy said in a press release.

“Using groundbreaking experiments, Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have demonstrated the potential to investigate and control particles that are in entangled states," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a press release.

The press release said that Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger explored entangled quantum states, and with their experiments they laid the foundation of the revolution currently underway in quantum technology.

Their findings paved the way for new technology based upon quantum information.

Anders Irbäck, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics said: “We can see that the laureates’ work with entangled states is of great importance, even beyond the fundamental questions about the interpretation of quantum mechanics."

The release by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences further added that John Clauser developed John Bell’s ideas. John Bell was a physicist from Northern Ireland and the originator of Bell’s theorem. His ideas had some loopholes which were closed by Alain Aspect via a setup and then Anton Zeilinger’s research group through refined tools and a long series of experiments added to those findings.

The Nobel Prize for Medicine was announced on Monday kicking off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. The Nobel Prize for achievements in the field of chemistry will be announced on Wednesday.

In 2021, the Nobel Prize for Physics was jointly awarded to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann for ‘the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming’ and to Giorgio Parisi for ‘the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.’

