Home » News » World » 'All Entities Must Comply With Laws': India on UK Foreign Minister's Concern Over BBC Tax Row

'All Entities Must Comply With Laws': India on UK Foreign Minister's Concern Over BBC Tax Row

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with the ministry.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 15:44 IST

New Delhi, India

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, attends a United Nations Security Council meeting to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine in New York. (Reuters)
British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, attends a United Nations Security Council meeting to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine in New York. (Reuters)

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the issue by saying that all entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws.

“UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with EAM today. He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations," a source in the Indian government said.

Jaishankar and Cleverly held bilateral talks on a range of issues including ways to expand two-way engagement in a number of areas.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda.

“Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK.Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," he said.

“Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda," he added.

Cleverly is in India to attend a crucial meeting of the G20 foreign ministers on March 1 and 2.

Last month, India’s tax authorities conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 01, 2023, 15:30 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 15:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+23PHOTOS

Gulmohar Screening: Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mira Nair, Mrunal Thakur, Babil Khan, Boman Irani Attend