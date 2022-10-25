'All Indian Leaders of Low Calibre': Anand Mahindra Recalls Churchill's Remark on Rishi Sunak Rise

Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra reacted to Indian-origin Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and recalled a quote by famous former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pointing that he had proved to be false.

According to Mahindra, Churchill had supposedly remarked about the calibre of Indians, which he pointed out, proved to be wrong with Sunak’s appointment.

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu.

“In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw." Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful," Mahindra said on Twitter.

The tweet has garnered more that 80,000 likes and more than 12,000 retweets in less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Churchill, UK’s former PM, is famous in British history for many reasons, including pulling out his country during the crisis at the time of the Second World War.

He is also remembered for his eccentricities and public remarks that were not taken well. Churchill also won the Noble Prize in Literature for his history of Second World War and for speeches whose influence reverberated around the globe.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Churchill reportedly said in the British Parliament, “If Independence is granted to India, power will go to the hands of rascals, rogues, freebooters; all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw. They will have sweet tongues and silly hearts. They will fight amongst themselves for power and India will be lost in political squabbles. A day would come when even air and water would be taxed in India."

Rishi Sunak will succeed incumbent PM Liz Truss after she resigned on Thursday to become the shortest-serving prime minister in the British history.

