Allison Fluke-Ekren: Family Of Kansas Woman Who Led An All-Female ISIS Unit Abandons Her

Allison Fluke-Ekren, the woman who led an Islamic State squadron and plotted to attack the US, was abandoned by her family members who said that they do not want to maintain any contact with her.

Allison Fluke-Ekren on Monday appeared in a US court to face the charges levelled against her. The Kansas mom of several children, if convicted, will face up to 20 years in prison. Fluke-Ekren’s mother, father, stepmother and her adult children denied meeting her - a decision with which she abided, according to reports by news agencies BBC and Vice News.

Along with allegations of plotting to attack the US, Fluke-Ekren is also accused of leading the Khatiba Nusaybah - all-female ISIS military battalion which was set up to fight security personnel and for training women and children on how to use automatic assault rifles, grenades, and suicide belts.

The indictment against her brought by the FBI alleges that she remarried several times over the past couple of years. She moved to Syria with her then-husband who later worked as a sniper trainer for IS fighters. She was married to a Bangladeshi who specialized in making drones. Later, he was killed by security personnel fighting against ISIS. After he died, Fluke-Ekren married a prominent IS military commander who was also killed in an attack later.

The US Justice Department nor the FBI have revealed the names of her husbands.

A complaint also alleges that Fluke-Ekren was establishing a group known as ‘Inghimasiyin’ whose primary objective would be to sneak into and infiltrate enemy positions with AK-47s. They were also trained to detonate grenade and suicide vests when they ran out of ammunition. She allegedly also trained IS fighters on how to use vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), according to the report by VICE News.

Details regarding her indoctrination to ISIS remains unclear. Her former teacher, while speaking to VICE News, called her a ‘standout student’. She was working as a school teacher and previously also worked as a teacher in Turkey and Egypt in 2008. According to a separate report by the BBC, Fluke-Ekren may have moved to Libya in 2011 and went to Syria around 2012.

