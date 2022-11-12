‘Always Wanted Army Chief Appointment on Merit But Shehbaz Sharif…,’ Imran Khan on Pak COAS Selection

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan once again opened up about the appointment of the army chief, saying he had been accused of making the process controversial. The 70-year-old PTI chief, who has had a troubled relationship with the all-powerful army after his ouster in April, said he always wanted the appointment to be on merit.

“I was accused of making the process of appointing the army chief controversial. But, I did not do anything. I have always wanted an appointment on merit, and whoever is senior should be appointed," said Khan, who fell out of favour with the army that is considered the kingmaker in Pakistan.

Amid a topsy-turvy political situation fuelled by an attempt on his life last week, Pakistan has been pushed to the brink of anarchy. Chaotic scenes were witnessed after the attack on Khan, with his supporters resorting to violence on numerous occasions. The cricketer-turned-politician made matters more complicated when he accused his successor Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of conspiring to kill him.

Khan did not offer any evidence to support his claims, with the army rubbishing his allegations as “baseless and irresponsible" and the government declaring that it will sue him for defamation.

“I do not want my army chief, judge or inspector general of police of my choice, but Shehbaz Sharif and his family want their favorite person in every important position," Khan said, even as the prime minister completed a meeting with brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the army chief’s selection among other matters.

Of the meeting in London, and the decisions made under what is being called the “London Plan", he said it was all just a “show". “The prime minister of Pakistan and other people have gone to London for three to four days, and are going to decide who will become the army chief of Pakistan," he added.

Khan, who was ousted by a no-confidence vote as Pakistan’s economy went into a spiral, asked the “Establishment" why the pace of development in the country had stopped. “We cannot pay the installments of our loans. Do the handlers not see this? I ask the handlers, do they not love the country that they have imposed such thieves on the nation?" he asked.

Khan has apparently abandoned his attempts to sway the selection of the army chief. While in power, the opposition had often accused him of trying to bring an army chief of his choice who could support his agenda of “victimising" opposition leaders. But the tables have turned since Khan lost power with him saying the coalition government wants to install a chief of its own.

According to news agency PTI, he rejected as “untrue" claims made by the PM that he had sent him a message expressing his desire to have a consultation over the appointment of the army chief and elections. Shehbaz had claimed that he had flatly rejected the proposal.

The PTI chief had last week admitted that he offered an extension to Gen Bajwa in March, a month before his government was toppled. Two days ago, however, he said his relations with the outgoing COAS nosedived after differences arose over the appointment of the Punjab province chief minister.

“I always imagined that, because the army is so powerful and organised, when I would try to bring rule of law in the country, they would play an important part," he said in an interview to the Dawn newspaper.

Gen Bajwa, 61, is set to retire on November 29 after Khan handed him a three-year extension when he was prime minister. The Pakistani army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for over half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

