Amid Turbulence, PTI Sweeps Punjab By-elections Billed as Imran Khan vs Maryam Nawaz Battle

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats held on Sunday after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has “conceded defeat and congratulated" its rival part on victory in “crucial by-elections on Punjab Assembly’s 20 seats."

According to initial results, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI was leading during the counting of votes for the crucial bypolls which were dubbed as an “Imran Khan vs Maryam Nawaz" battle.

The results show that Imran Khan’s anti-US, anti-India, and anti-Army narrative has won despite surveys predicting a majority for PML-N due to their government and huge vote bank in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz is said to have accepted the results for the bypoll which did not see much voter turnout as parties had hoped but was still considerable, according to Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.

Maryam also called for carrying out introspection saying efforts should be made to identify and overcome shortcomings. “God willing, everything will be fine."

“PML-N should openly accept the results. One should bow before the decision of the people. In politics, there are always wins and losses. The heart should be enlarged. Wherever there are weaknesses, efforts should be made to identify them and overcome them. God willing, it will be fine," she tweeted.

Amid the electoral fight, it was high drama that stole the limelight. This included an early morning resignation, a leaked audio allegedly implicating the former interior minister, and a number of arrests, including that of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The results show that Punjab has voted against the establishment and now it is to be seen if after the clean sweep, Imran Khan sticks with Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM or dissolves the assembly.

