An Expensive Way to Plead Guilty: Prince Andrew's Payout Plan to Bury Sex Abuse Case

In an expensive sort of way, Britain’s Prince Andrew pleaded as good as guilty on Tuesday to a sexual encounter with a minor girl. Just how expensive we will not know other than guessing into the multi-millions of dollars. Just how guilty, people will draw their own conclusions. He’s hardly likely to have offered a huge settlement short of that.

But it did not take a confession in all but name now in order to convince people of guilt. That was clear from the decision of the Palace earlier to strip the Queen’s second son of getting called that dream-like title, ‘His Royal Highness’.

Andrew’s fairy tale life ended in a sordid story because the Palace knew the facts long before any court could hear them and before he confessed in anticipation of a court, and the world with it, knowing them.

Advertisement

Perception

Perceived guilt in the public eye does not of course amount to legal guilt. In making a settlement he is legally in the clear because no court has, or now could, pronounce him guilty. The sordid details around the accusations will never now hit the headlines.

How much of that innocence he really could claim is less certain. He stands disowned by the Palace, and despised by the people.

The Palace did not need a court verdict before announcing its own on January 13 because it would have come to know all it did from Mi5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency. Mi5 necessarily knew of Prince Andrew’s rendezvous with Virginia Giuffre in a London nightclub 20 years ago.

Advertisement

Britain’s royalty, much practiced in setting up walls around royal scandals, could not have administered the boot to none other than Her Majesty’s son without incontrovertible evidence that what Andrew was claiming was indefensible. His attempt to defend himself through the course of a BBC interview in November 2019 itself became evidence of some form of guilt.

Prince Andrew said in that interview he was not with Virginia on the night she claimed because that evening he was at a birthday party in a pizza restaurant. It did not take a great deal of sleuthing to figure out that he could have been at a birthday party in the evening and then headed to a nightclub at night.

Advertisement

He also offered the extraordinary defence that he did not sweat. That was in relation to the details of some allegations against him. In court he would have had to prove medically he could not sweat.

It was announced that the settlement now reached implies no admission of liability. But Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies told the PA news agency: “I believe this event speaks for itself."

Denials

Advertisement

Before offering the settlement money, Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations that he assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. He declared later that he would be prepared to face trial by a jury in the US. That led to much anticipation over details around accusations and denials that inevitably would be unearthed through the course of a public, and in the US, a televised trial.

The settlement does leave Ms Giuffre in a quite comfortable place for the rest of her life. She also has a charity to support victims’ rights, and Prince Andrew (still a prince if not His Royal Highness) has pledged to make a donation to that too. He pledged money to support “the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and by supporting its victims."

Advertisement

The Palace has not commented on the settlement. But the media were reminded that Andrew has been stripped of his titles and many of his privileges. In the eyes of the Palace, he stands condemned and not condoned, whatever the settlement, and despite the strictly legal position that he has not been found guilty by a court of law.

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer representing several of Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, said the settlement was a victory for Ms Giuffre. She said in a statement on Twitter: “We hail Virginia’s victory today. She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.