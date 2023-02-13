Home » News » World » Another 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey Week After Massive Tremors that Killed 33,000

Another 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey Week After Massive Tremors that Killed 33,000

The USGS said that the earthquake struck Turkey's Kahramanmaras, which was the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor last Monday

February 13, 2023

Istanbul, Turkey

Germany deathcare team search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 12, 2023, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria earlier in the week. (AFP)
Germany deathcare team search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 12, 2023, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria earlier in the week. (AFP)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey’s southern city on Sunday, a week after massive tremors killed 33,000 people, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said that the earthquake struck country’s southern city of Kahramanmaras, which was the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor last Monday.

“A magnitude 4.7, 24 km SSE of Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Time 00:03 hrs; Location: 37.390°N 37.048°E; Depth: 15.7," USGS reported.

The earthquake comes a week after massive tremors of magnitude 7.8 struck Turkey and Syria killing more than 33,000 people and injuring tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

RELATED NEWS

The death toll in Turkey has reached 29,605, while the confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574.

Kahramanmaras saw some of the heaviest devastation in last week’s earthquake as the epicentre was between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, where entire city blocks lay in ruins.

Turkey’s disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations are working on search-and-rescue efforts since the last week, along with 8,294 international rescuers.

