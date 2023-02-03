Home » News » World » Another Ahmadi Mosque Attacked in Karachi, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Members Suspected

Another Ahmadi Mosque Attacked in Karachi, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Members Suspected

This is the second such incident in a month after minarets of the Ahmadi Jamaat Khata on Jamshed Road were demolished

By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 11:15 IST

Tehrik-e-Labbaik is an extremist Sunni Islamist group whose main focus is protecting Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws and punishing blasphemers. (Reuters/File Photo)
Suspected members of the far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik outfit in Pakistan allegedly vandalised and destroyed the Ahmadi Mosque in Karachi.

According to local reports, unidentified men broke the minarets of the Ahmadi Masjid in Sadar, Karachi and escaped. Some people wearing helmets reportedly came with a ladder and escaped after causing damage to the mosque structure.

This is the second such incident in a month after minarets of the Ahmadi Jamaat Khata on Jamshed Road were demolished. In the last three months, this is the fifth Ahmadi mosque to be attacked.

Local sources said the attackers in the latest incident were from the TLP.

WHAT IS TEHRIK-E-LABAIK?

According to a Reuters report, Tehrik-e-Labbaik (Movement of the Prophet’s Followers) is an extremist Sunni Islamist group whose main focus is protecting Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws and punishing blasphemers.

The movement was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to seek the release of Mumtaz Qadri, a police guard who assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation. Qadri was later executed.

The group founded a political party at Qadri’s funeral in 2016 attended by tens of thousands of people.

Following violent clashes, authorities designated the TLP a terrorist movement and arrested its leader, Saad Rizvi, who has been in detention ever since.

first published: February 03, 2023, 11:15 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 11:15 IST
