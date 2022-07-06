Home » News » World » Another UK Lawmaker Resigns from PM Boris Johnson's Government

Another UK Lawmaker Resigns from PM Boris Johnson's Government

Reuters

Last Updated: July 06, 2022, 14:26 IST

Laura Trott is a British Conservative Party politician. (Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Laura Trott is a British Conservative Party politician. (Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meanwhile, Will Quince, minister for children and families, also resigned saying he had 'no choice but to tender his resignation'

Laura Trott, a British lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, stepped down from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the department of transport on Wednesday, as resignations in protest of Johnson continue.

“Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost," Trott said on a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Will Quince, minister for children and families, also resigned saying he had “no choice but to tender my resignation".

(With inputs from AFP)

first published: July 06, 2022, 14:23 IST
last updated: July 06, 2022, 14:26 IST