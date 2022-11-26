Anoushka Sunak Performs Kuchipudi at India@75 Event, Says India is Where Family, Home and Culture Blends

Anoushka Sunak, daughter of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said she loves coming to India because that is where her family, home and culture blend together, news agency India Today said in a report. Anoushka performed Kuchipudi at the Kuchipudi Dance festival - Rang 2022 in London earlier this week.

Rang 2022 is being held as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which commemorates the 75th anniversary or the Diamond Jubilee of India’s independence from colonial rule.

The event was organised also by renowned Kuchipudi artist Arunima Kumar. During the event more than 100 artists between 4 to 85 years of age from all over the world performed Kuchipudi.

Anoushka said that Kuchipudi and dancing acts like a stress buster for her and she loves to be on stage while speaking to the news agency. Anoushka Sunak’s mother Akshata Murty was on stage along with her grandparents. Arunima Kumar told the news agency that Rang 2022 provided a platform for many to showcase their abilities and offered children, elderly and those with disabilities to also perform and celebrate the “colours of Kuchipudi and the colours of Indian dance."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his campaign trail and also after being elected by his party members as prime minister said his family is an inspiration for him.

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Sunak told reporters that he worries for his daughters, referring to the growing instances of violence against women in the UK. He said the issue of women safety is personally important for him.

“I want to make sure that my kids and everyone else can walk around safely; that’s what any parent wants for their children. So, tackling that and making it safer for people is something that’s just personally quite important to me," Sunak said.

Anoushka Sunak and her elder sister Krishna Sunak are kept out of the public eye by their parents. But Sunak and Akshata took them along when the former was campaigning for the Conservative party leadership role in August.

Both Anoushka and Krishna attend Glendower Prep School in London.

