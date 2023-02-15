The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision and non-appearance in the case of interference in the government.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan heard PTI’s protest against the commission’s decision and Khan’s request for exemption from attendance on medical grounds in the case.

The court rejected his request and asked him to appear in court, but he did not. Hence, the judge announced the verdict on the grounds of Khan’s non-appearance in court.

To avoid arrest, the PTI chief can now challenge the order in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The case was filed against Imran Khan after his party workers protested on the streets and outside ECP offices across Pakistan.

