Antony Blinken, Several Foreign Leaders & Diplomats Extend Greetings on Diwali

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and a host of other foreign leaders and diplomats wished people on Diwali on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked many foreign leaders for extending wishes to the Indian people on the occasion.

“Happy Diwali! May this Festival of Lights bring peace, joy, and success to all who observe, in the United States and worldwide," Blinken tweeted. Payne said as comprehensive strategic partners, the close relationship between Australia and India is underpinned by friendship. “As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, I wish our good friends in India & those in Australia’s vibrant multicultural communities a happy #Diwali," she tweeted.

Jaishankar thanked Payne for her wishes and said friends share their hopes and happiness together. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wished Happy Diwali to “friend" Jaishankar and to all celebrating this occasion. “May light continue to triumph over darkness," he said.

Jaishankar responded, “Thank you @yairlapid. Your sentiments reflect our deeper relationship, one that is growing from strength to strength." The Singaporean foreign minister also wished Indians on Diwali. Minister of foreign affairs of St Kitts and Nevis Mark Brantley also wished happy Diwali to all.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE, posted Diwali wishes in Hindi. French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain and Cyprus Foreign Minister also wished India on Diwali.

“Happy #Diwali! Wish all of you good health, prosperity and many new successful achievements!" Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said.

