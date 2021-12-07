Apple's Tim Cook Signed $275 Bn Deal With Chinese Officials to Placate Beijing

Reuters
Updated: December 07, 2021, 22:27 IST
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
