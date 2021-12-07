Home » News » World » Apple's Tim Cook Signed $275 Bn Deal With Chinese Officials to Placate Beijing

Apple's Tim Cook Signed $275 Bn Deal With Chinese Officials to Placate Beijing

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Image used for Representation. (Photo: AFP)
Apple CEO Tim Cook with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Image used for Representation. (Photo: AFP)

Tim Cook signed an agreement to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country.

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: December 07, 2021, 22:27 IST

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 07, 2021, 22:27 IST