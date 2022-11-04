Iran Anti-Hijab Protest: School Students Knock Off Turbans of Islamic Clerics as Anger Grows | Watch

As protests continue to sweep Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, recent videos circulating on social media show schoolgirls and boys knocking turbans off clerics on streets as part of anti-regime protests.

Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest after regime killed hundreds of innocent protesters, said Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad in a tweet thread of videos of the acts. Citing a schoolgirl, she further said they knock the turbans of mullahs to show anger against them as they behead and execute girls who say no to their “forced hijab or Islam."

The series of videos show boys and girls walking up to clerics walking down the street and knocking down their turbans. “I have spoken with many of them they say that the Mullahs in Iran think that they are untouchable and they killing our classmates every day," said Alinejad said in a tweet with a video showing a masked boy removing the turban of a cleric at a crossroad.

Students have been at the forefront of the protests with Iranian university students holding sit-down strikes on Tuesday despite strict warnings by elite security forces and a bloody crackdown. Amnesty International said security forces killed at least 66 people in a crackdown on protesters in Zahedan on September 30. Protesters from all walks of life have taken part, with students and women playing a prominent role, waving and burning headscarves.

The Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing one of the boldest challenges to the state since the 1979 Islamic Revolution after Amini died in the custody of the morality police after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed “inappropriate".

A cleric at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan was shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said on Thursday. “A special task force has been formed for the purpose of identifying and arresting the perpetrators," said the police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province, Ahmad Taheri, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials, who have blamed Amini’s death on preexisting medical conditions, say the unrest has been fomented by foreign enemies including the United States, and accuse armed separatists of perpetrating violence.

Mahsa Amini was accused of wearing her headscarf or hijab improperly tight trousers, contravening Iranian authorities’ acceptable “modest clothing" code. Since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, authorities imposed a mandatory dress code that required women to wear the hijab in public.

