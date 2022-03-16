As Imran Khan Faces No-Trust Vote, Pakistan’s Opposition Parties Devise Power-Sharing Formula

Pakistan opposition parties are working out an arrangement to manage the government after the voting on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 28. The opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted a no-confidence against the current Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for uncontrolled inflation.

A power-sharing formula is being worked out for both Punjab and at the federal level. The Pakistan Muslim League-Q, an ally of PTI, has demanded that Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker of Punjab Assembly, be made the chief minister of Punjab, replacing Usman Buzdar. While at the federal level, Khan will most likely be replaced with one of Nawaz Sharif brothers, Shahbaz, according to sources.

“If the premier does not take a timely decision with regard to nominating Parvez Elahi for the Punjab chief minister’s slot, the PML-Q is free to explore other options," The Dawn quoted a source saying.

CNN-News18 has learnt that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will return only if all cases are withdrawn against him. Sharif was convicted in two corruption cases, and has been living in London since 2019 after the Lahore High Court allowed him to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

According to sources, the post of national assembly speaker will most likely be given to a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader.

In case PM Khan goes, the opposition will also bring in no confidence against President Arif Alvi, and his post will be taken by Asif Ali Zardari, the sources further said.

Khan is also expected to hold a mega rally before the no-confidence motion, and around 10 lakh people are expected to join, sources have confirmed.

So far, administration in Rawalpindi is keeping quiet on the whole issue as they know if Khan survives the no-confidence motion, he will be in power briefly as a new caretaker government will be formed after a few months ahead of the 2023 elections.

The no-confidence was signed by about 100 lawmakers from PML-N and Pakistan’s Peoples Party (PPP) and was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat. Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some partners decide to switch sides.

