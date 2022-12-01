As India Assumes G20 Presidency Today, 100 ASI Sites to Be Lit Up; US Looking Forward to Support New Delhi

India’s G20 presidency begins on Thursday with a focus on unity within a disparate grouping to tackle global challenges such as an economic slowdown, indebtedness of countries and the climate crisis.

Hundred centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country, will be lit up for a week to mark the occasion and bear the G20 logo starting December 1.

Humayun’s Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi to Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha to Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar, are in the list of these 100 sites.

The White House said that the United States is looking forward to supporting India’s G-20 presidency next year.

“We look forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

“As you’ve seen, the President has attended, has been participating in the G-20 in his tenure here. Don’t have anything specific to announce or any specifics to announce on travel," she said when asked about a presidential travel to India next year.

As India assumes the yearlong Presidency, more than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The first meeting of G20 will be held in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meet will take place.

There are 40 cultural and natural sites in total in India which have UNESCO World Heritage Site status, and most of the cultural sites are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“The G20 Presidency shall be held by lndia from December 1 onwards for one year term. High-level dignitaries and delegates shall be visiting various centrally-protected monuments. lt has been decided by the Government of lndia to utilise this opportunity to highlight our monuments as part of brand and and publicity plan of G20 at ASI protected monuments and sites with special focus on sites in the UNESCO World Heritage list," reads a memorandum issued recently by the ASI.

Other sites which will be illuminated include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan’s Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, and Sanchi Buddhist monuments and Gawlior Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

