As Japan's Shinzo Abe Fights for Life After Attack, 10 Assassinations That Shook the World | News18 Recap

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at a campaign event on Friday, a government spokesman said, as local media reported the nation’s longest-serving premier was showing no vital signs. “Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country’s western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. “One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown."

Local media including national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said Abe appeared to be in “cardiorespiratory arrest", a term often used in Japan before a feared death can be officially confirmed by a coroner.

The attack on a man who may be Japan’s best-known politician comes despite the country’s famously low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws, and with politicians campaigning ahead of upper house elections on Sunday.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech with security present, but spectators were able to approach him fairly easily. Footage broadcast by NHK showed him standing on a stage when a loud blast was heard with smoke visible in the air. As spectators and reporters ducked, a man was shown being tackled to the ground by security.

Local media identified the man as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, citing police sources, with several media outlets describing him as a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country’s navy.

As the world comes to terms with the horrific attack and prays for Abe, News18 takes a look at 10 prominent assassinations across the globe:

Mahatma Gandhi (India): Oft labelled the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was instrumental in leading India to independence with the slogan of non-violence. Gandhi was on his way to a prayer meeting when he was assassinated on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse who blamed Gandhi for the Partition and subsequent suffering faced by the people. According to Godse, instead of protesting against the atrocities faced by the minorities in Pakistan, Gandhi was busy fasting. He also asserted that Gandhi was the one who was responsible for making India weak as he insisted on making the payment to Pakistan.

