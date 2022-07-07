As UK PM Resigns, Here's A look at Those who Aided in His Downfall; See Pics

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned Thursday, bringing an end to a nearly three-year premiership (News18) More than 50 ministers quit Boris Johnson’s govt (News18) Johnson’s resignation came after a 48-hour period of immense pressure to step down. (News18) A growing wave of resignations from within Johnson’s own ruling party since Tuesday evening approached 60 by Thursday morning (News18) Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi was the latest of Johnson’s allies to urge him to Asgo now, (News18)
first published: July 07, 2022, 18:59 IST
last updated: July 07, 2022, 18:59 IST