ASEAN Upgrades Strategic Ties with China; Myanmar an Integral Member: Chair

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed with China to upgrade their relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, ASEAN chair Brunei said on Thursday, a day after reaching a similar deal with Australia.

Responding to a question on whether Myanmar would be expelled from ASEAN over its failure to implement a peace plan, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah told a news conference the country’s membership of ASEAN was never in question and Myanmar was an integral part of the ASEAN family.

