'Association Plus Plus': Leaders to Discuss Power Grid Link With Ukraine, Not EU Membership

Reuters
BRUSSELS // Updated: March 09, 2022, 22:02 IST
European Union leaders will discuss enhancing Kyiv's links to their single market and connecting Ukraine to their energy grid under ideas for enhanced partnership or "association plus plus", an official said, making clear membership was not an option now.
"Membership could take long," said the official, who is involved in preparing talks of the 27 national EU leaders in Versailles on Thursday and Friday.
first published: March 09, 2022, 21:33 IST