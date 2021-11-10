Astroworld Festival Tragedy: 22-year-old Indian-origin Student Declared Brain Dead; Father Urges Houston to Pray for Miracle

Days after the Astroworld festival crowd surge made headlines, a 22-year-old Indian student, named Bharti Shahani, who was studying at the Texas A&M University has been declared brain dead by doctors, her family told ABC 13 Houston. Shahani was injured during a stampede at the concert.

At least eight people died during a Travis Scott concert when a crowd of 50,000 rushed near the stage. Responding to the accident, the singer said in a statement that he was absolutely devastated by the turn of events, and added that he would cover the funeral costs of the deceased.

As per the Indian Express report, Bharti is currently on a ventilator, and her family is deliberating on their next move. Along with Bharti, her sister Namrata Shahani and cousin Mohit Bellani also attended the concert but as soon as there was chaos, they were separated. Namrata and Mohit both lost their cell phones and couldn’t contact Bharti. “Once we let go of her hand, the next time we saw her, we were in the ER," Namrata said.

Advertisement

Officials rushed Bharti to the Houston Methodist Hospital by ambulance, while her parents went from hospital to hospital before they eventually found her. “They took us to her room, and she was bleeding and on a ventilator. Me and my wife were too shocked. We can’t even stand in there," her father, Sunny Shahani, told IE.

The doctors treating Bharati stated that she has fewer chances of survival which her mother is still unaware of. Bharati’s father urged the Houston residents to pray for her daughter and the prayers might work as a miracle for her.

Bharti has been studying electronics systems engineering at university and is set to graduate in the spring. The Associated Press reports that more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed so far against Scott and several companies, including entertainment giant Live Nation, concert promoter ScoreMore, a nonprofit managing the Houston-owned venue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.