At 78,610, UK Records Highest Ever Daily Coronavirus Cases

The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053.

AFP
London // Updated: December 15, 2021, 22:07 IST

Britain on Wednesday recorded a further 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053, which came in January as the Alpha variant spread.

first published: December 15, 2021, 22:07 IST