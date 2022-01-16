Home » News » World » At least 10 Civilians Killed in Burkina Jihadist Attack: Sources

At least 10 Civilians Killed in Burkina Jihadist Attack: Sources

Civil organisations hold a protest following an attack on a gendarmerie post that killed 32 people in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso November 16, 2021. (Representational image from Reuters)
Civil organisations hold a protest following an attack on a gendarmerie post that killed 32 people in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso November 16, 2021. (Representational image from Reuters)

Unidentified armed individuals carried out an attack on the village of Namssiguian in Bam province on Saturday.

AFP
Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) // Updated: January 16, 2022, 19:50 IST

At least 10 civilians have been killed in an attack blamed on jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, security sources told AFP on Sunday.

“Unidentified armed individuals carried out an attack on the village of Namssiguian in Bam province" on Saturday, a security source said, adding that the provisional death toll was around 10 dead civilians. A local resident put the provisional death toll at nine.

first published: January 16, 2022, 19:50 IST