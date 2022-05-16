Home » News » World » At Least 10 Killed as Russia Shells Ukraine's Severodonetsk: Governor

At Least 10 Killed as Russia Shells Ukraine's Severodonetsk: Governor

Smoke rises at a warehouse after shelling in eastern Ukraine. (Image: /AFP)
Russian troops are shelling Severodonetsk without stopping, Lugansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement

Kyiv // Updated: May 16, 2022, 23:24 IST

At least ten people were killed in the latest shelling in Severodonetsk in the east of Ukraine, as the city is almost surrounded by Russian troops, the Lugansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday said Monday.

Russian troops “are shelling Severodonetsk without stopping," Gaiday said in a statement in Telegram.

“At least ten people were killed. It is currently extremely difficult to check the area due to new shelling," he added, urging the locals not to leave the shelters.

