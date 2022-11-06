At Least 12 People Shot at Outside Bar in Philadelphia in US: Report

At least 12 people have been shot outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Kensington area in the US. The incident was reported on Saturday night in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues.

The shooting happened near a bar in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues, a report in CBS news said. The victims are being rushed to hospitals based on the severity of their injuries, the report added.

Several visuals on social media platforms showed police vehicles parked near the Philadelphia bar where the shooting was reported. However, News18 couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of these visuals.

It is not yet clear what led to the shootings. There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

