At Least 21 Dead After Russian Shelling of East Ukraine Town, Say Local Officials

At least 21 people were killed and 25 were injured on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.

Artillery fire early Thursday hit a school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said in a Facebook post. Of the wounded, 10 people are in serious condition, they said.

A photo accompanying the prosecutors’ statement showed a building of several storeys that was destroyed in the middle with windows blown out and emergency workers combing through the wreckage.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and some 30 km (18 miles) north of Merefa, has been the scene of intense Russian air strikes in recent weeks and has been severely damaged.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.