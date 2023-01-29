Home » News » World » At Least 3 Killed, 300 Injured After Strong Earthquake Strikes Turkey-Iran Border

At Least 3 Killed, 300 Injured After Strong Earthquake Strikes Turkey-Iran Border

Iranian media said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9 and hit Iran’s Western Azerbaijan province

Reuters

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 07:18 IST

Dubai, UAE

The quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and was at a depth of 10 km. (Image: Shutterstock)
The quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and was at a depth of 10 km. (Image: Shutterstock)

An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, destroying houses in a provincial capital in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The earthquake killed at least three people and injured more than 300.

"According to the preliminary observations of the Fars reporter, the amount of destruction of houses and buildings in the city of Khoy is relatively high," the semi-official news agency Fars reported.

The quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said. Iranian media said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9 and hit Iran’s Western Azerbaijan province.

Iranian emergency officials said rescue teams were despatched to the area and hospitals were put on alert, state media said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 29, 2023, 07:18 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 07:18 IST
