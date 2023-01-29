Home » News » World » At Least 40 Dead After Bus Falls into Ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan, 3 People Rescued

At Least 40 Dead After Bus Falls into Ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan, 3 People Rescued

The vehicle, with around 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 11:58 IST

Quetta, Pakistan

A policeman stands beside a damaged passenger mini bus after an overnight accident in Sehwan of Sindh province on November 18, 2022. (File image/AFP)
A policeman stands beside a damaged passenger mini bus after an overnight accident in Sehwan of Sindh province on November 18, 2022. (File image/AFP)

At least 40 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan in Pakistan on Sunday.

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum said that the vehicle, with around 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire," Hamza Anjum said.

“The dead bodies…are beyond recognition," he added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The official added that three people, including a child and a woman have been rescued. However, the casualties are likely to increase.

Meanwhile, Saad Edhi of Edhi Foundation told Dawn that 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident site so far and have been moved to the hospital.

Ramshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan’s dire road safety record.

Passenger buses are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single vehicle accidents are common.

According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 29, 2023, 11:31 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 11:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+50PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta Among Celebs At Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebration, See Pics

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About