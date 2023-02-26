Home » News » World » At Least 4 Killed, 14 Injured in Blast Inside Market in Pakistan's Balochistan

At Least 4 Killed, 14 Injured in Blast Inside Market in Pakistan's Balochistan

Police have arrived at the site and cordoned it off while the injured persons have been shifted to Rakhni Hospital

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 13:36 IST

Balochistan, Pakistan

An army vehicle patrols past police officers stand guard along a road, near cantonment area in Bannu, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS/Zahid Muhammad)
An army vehicle patrols past police officers stand guard along a road, near cantonment area in Bannu, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS/Zahid Muhammad)

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured after a blast inside a market in Balochistan’s Barkhan on Sunday.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded, according to Dawn.

Police have arrived at the site and cordoned it off while the injured persons have been shifted to Rakhni Hospital.

Videos on social media showed volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as a crowd gathers at the purported site of the blast, the report added.

first published: February 26, 2023, 13:21 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 13:36 IST
