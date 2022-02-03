At Least 5 Shot in Northern California Attack at Gas Station

At least five people were shot Wednesday night at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California before a suspect was arrested, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said. An active shooter and five victims were reported at an am-pm gas station before the attacker was seen at about 8 p.m. at a Walmart where more victims have been recorded," Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts.

The Walmart is about a half-mile from the gas station. A short time later, Reynolds reported that the suspect was in custody.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack. Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento. (AP) .

