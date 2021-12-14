Home » News » World » At Least 60 Dead in Haiti Tanker Truck Blast: Local Official

People stand at the site of an explosion in Cap-Haitien, Haiti December 14, 2021, in this still image obtained from Reuters TV footage. (Image: Reuters)
Port-au-Prince // Updated: December 14, 2021, 22:30 IST

At least 60 people were killed when a gas tanker truck exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, according to a local official as the toll continued to rise.

“We have now counted 60 deaths," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said, adding that authorities were still searching for additional victims amid the charred debris.

