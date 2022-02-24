At Least Five Blasts Heard in Separatist-held Ukraine City of Donetsk: Report

Reuters
DONETSK, Ukraine // Updated: February 24, 2022, 07:18 IST
At least five explosions were heard in the separatist-held eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.
Following the blasts, four military trucks could be seen heading for the scene. Hours earlier, the Kremlin said two separatist breakaway regions in Ukraine had asked for Russian help to repel “aggression" by the Ukrainian army.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.
first published: February 24, 2022, 07:18 IST