At Least Five Blasts Heard in Separatist-held Ukraine City of Donetsk: Report

Ukrainian service members are seen on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on February 20, 2022. (REUTERS)
Reuters
DONETSK, Ukraine // Updated: February 24, 2022, 07:18 IST

At least five explosions were heard in the separatist-held eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.

Following the blasts, four military trucks could be seen heading for the scene. Hours earlier, the Kremlin said two separatist breakaway regions in Ukraine had asked for Russian help to repel “aggression" by the Ukrainian army.

first published: February 24, 2022, 07:18 IST