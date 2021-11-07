Attack on Iraq PM Used 3 Drones, 2 Were Shot Down: Sources

The attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi early Sunday was carried out using three drones, two of which were shot down, security sources said.

They were “launched from a site near Republic Bridge" which crosses the Tigris River in Baghdad, before flying towards the Green Zone where Kadhemi lives, one source said, confirming that “two drones were shot down".

