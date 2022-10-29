Attacker Who Hurt Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Ran Conspiracy Theory Blog: Report

The police and the FBI are investigating why the 42-year-old David DePape wanted to attack US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape could not find Nancy Pelosi but ended up attacking her husband Paul Pelosi at their San Francisco home.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington when the attack happened.

The San Francisco police said that the attack was intentional, according to a report by NBC News. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott while speaking to NBC said: “Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

It should be noted that the spouses of are not granted a security detail since they are not US Capitol Police protectees.

DePape entered the Pelosi residence and shouted: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

There was an altercation between him and Paul Pelosi. DePape took away the hammer from Paul Pelosi and hit him on the head with it and also hit him in his arms and right hand. He also wanted to tie him up and wait until Nancy Pelosi arrived.

Paul dialled 911 and the cops arrived just in time to tackle DePape, taking him down and sending Paul to the hospital for a surgery. DePape also remains hospitalised.

Police officers privy to the developments told NBC News that they found a website which was linked to DePape and touched on almost all kinds of modern conspiracy theories.

Blog posts related to aliens, Jewish people, communism, vaccines, voter fraud and many other topics were published in the past few months. The NBC News report citing people familiar with the developments said the posts reflected ideas borrowed from liberal anti-establishment ideas to those associated with far-right extremism.

There was no mention of Nancy Pelosi in that ad.

DePape will be booked on the charges of attempted homicide assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott told the news agencies.

US lawmakers warned of increased political violence ahead of the crucial midterms and said that the prosecution of former US president Donald Trump is galvanising support for such acts.

