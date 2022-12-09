Audio of Imran Khan's Wife Discussing 'Sale of Watches' Leaked Amid Row over Selling Expensive Gifts

A new audio clip of a conversation between Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and a senior official leaked on Thursday, in which she is heard asking the official to sell her husband’s wristwatches.

The 21-second audio clip of a telephonic conversation between Bushra Bibi and senior PTI official Zulfi Bukhari revived the controversy related to Imran Khan selling his ‘toshkhana’ or state depository gifts.

“There are a few (watches) of Khan sahib who wants them to be delivered to you so you could sell them. These watches are not in his use so he wants them to be sold off," Bushra Bibi is heard telling Bukhari on phone.

Advertisement

The conversation ends with Zulfi replying in absolute agreement, saying “sure, murshid. I will do it."

The new conversation comes amid a series of audio recordings featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public, a report in Dawn said.

Zulfi later strongly reacted to the audio saying that he neither sold or bought a watch and demanded a forensic audit of the audio clip. “I am ready to pay for it (audit)," he added.

Imran Khan was caught in a controversy for selling multi-million dollar luxury watch gifted to former PM Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a written reply submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Khan had admitted selling at least four presents he received when he was the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

However, he maintained that he sold the gifts he procured from the state treasury after paying Rs 21.5 million. Reports said that the gifts included expensive wristwatch, pair of cufflinks, expensive pen, diamond ring and four Rolex watches.

According to Pakistan’s law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana for valuation.

The gift received by any government official is to be reported immediately, so its value can be assessed.

Advertisement

The controversy had resulted in Khan’s disqualification from contesting elections as he was charged with making ‘false statements and erroneous declarations’.

Read all the Latest News here