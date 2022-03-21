Aus PM Morrison Congratulates PM Modi On Election Victory, Discuss Steps To Enhance Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday kicked off the second India-Australia Virtual Summit. Australian PM Morrison in his opening remarks congratulated PM Modi on Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in five states and wished him on the occasion of recently-concluded Holi festivities.

Morrison said that he hoped to meet PM Modi in person and expressed his wish to hold an in-person meeting once more. Both leaders in the past have shown closeness and camaraderie and are known in both nations to have taken steps to deepen India-Australia ties and take them to new heights.

PM Modi expressed his concern towards Australians who were affected by the recent floods in New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland which has led to severe losses and also led to an emergency situation in the country.

Both leaders in their opening remarks expressed hope that future agreements between both nations with regard to extending cooperation over several fields will be agreed upon. PM Modi and Australian PM Morrison said that over the past years cooperation between both nations have deepened over maritime issues, defence, trade, education, innovation and technology. PM Modi and Morrison also agreed to expand cooperation over crucial minerals, rare earths and water management.

Both leaders also discussed the prospect of expanding cooperation in the field of clean and green energy. Morrison said that Australia and India want to collaborate together to find means to expand collaboration over green energy.

Both leaders discussed their commitment to Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and the role it has taken to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Morrison pointed out that the meeting is being held while a war is being fought in Europe and India and Australia are committed to ensure that such an event should not occur in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi also thanked Morrison for handing over ancient artefacts which were illegally smuggled out of India. They both smiled and shared a light moment when they discussed the recently played cricket match between India and Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup. PM Modi congratulated him on Australia’s victory but smiled and said that the tournament is yet to be over.

