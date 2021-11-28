Australia Confirms First Covid Omicron Infection in Two Passengers, Panic Grips Sydney

AFP
Updated: November 28, 2021, 12:13 IST
Health officials said Sunday they had detected the Covid Omicron strain in Australia for the first time after testing two passengers from southern Africa who flew into Sydney.
The eastern state of New South Wales’ health authority said it had conducted urgent genomic testing and confirmed the new strain was present in two passengers who arrived Saturday in Sydney.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.
first published: November 28, 2021, 12:13 IST