Australia Halts Border Reopening Over Omicron Fears: PM

Citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the PM delayed the reopening. (Representative image)
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."

AFP
Updated: November 29, 2021, 15:11 IST

Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

