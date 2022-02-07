Australia To Reopen Its Borders On February 21, PM Scott Morrison Announces

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced that it will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated tourists starting February 21. The announcement marks the end of one of the world’s strictest and longest-running travel restrictions imposed since the onset of the pandemic.

“It’s almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. “Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on February 21 of this year," he further added.

