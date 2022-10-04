Australia to Repatriate its Citizens, Mostly Women, Children, From IS Detention Camps in Syria: Report

The Australian government has decided to launch a mission to rescue dozens of women and children from detention centres in Syria. The government will repatriate about 20 Australian women and 40 children from the al-Hol and Roj detention camps in north-east Syria.

The entire operation will not take place at once and several operations will take place in order to repatriate them.

These Australians have been living in those two camps since the 2019 fall of the Islamic State group. “The Australian government’s overriding priority is the protection of Australians and Australia’s national interests, informed by national security advice," the home affairs spokesperson said, according to news agency the Guardian.

Kurdish authorities on several occasions have urged countries to repatriate their citizens who have been living in these detention camps. Most of the women who are held in these camps claim they were forced or tricked into travelling to Syria by husbands who have since died. Some of the children were born in these camps.

This is not the first time Australia planned to repatriate citizens. It attempted to repatriate citizens in 2019 but those plans were met with criticism. The previous government repatriated eight Australian orphans, including a pregnant teenager, from the camps but they did not proceed further citing security concerns.

The Guardian report said there are 44 Australian children in those camps.

The present move by the Albanese-led government is a u-turn from the direction that Morrison-led government had taken as it said that it is their ‘overriding priority’ to protect its own citizens.

The al-Hol camp, according to the report by the Guardian, still has active Islamic State militants and is considered a threat. Germany, Kazakhstan, France, the US, Russia and Kosovo have repatriated their citizens from both of these camps.

Environment minister Tanya Plibersek told Channel Seven that upon their return the women and children will receive counselling, with special focus on the children.

“We have got about 40 Australian kids living in one of the most dangerous places on Earth. When they come back to Australia, I think it is going to be very important that the children in particular receive counselling," Plibersek was quoted as saying by Channel Seven.

