Australian Envoy to India Condemns Vandalization of Hindu Temples in Melbourne

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Friday condemned the vandalization of Hindu temples in Australia and said that the authorities in Australia were shocked when made aware of the developments.

He said an investigation has been launched and said that support for freedom of speech does not mean allowing hate speech or violence.

Farrell in a tweet said: “Like India, Australia is a proud, multicultural country. We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, & Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence."

Earlier this week, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti.

The act came to notice on Monday, January 16, when devotees observing the Thai Pongal festival visited the temple and found out there was anti-Hindu graffiti sprayed on temple walls.

Before this incident, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Mandir in Australia’s Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

The two incidents have caused concern among the Hindus living in Australia.

The Union ministry of external affairs said that the Australian government was made aware of the incidents and they have responded by saying that a probe has been launched to find out the perpetrators.

“We are aware that temples were vandalised in Australia. We condemn these incidents. If I remember correctly, both of them are actually near Melbourne in Victoria. These actions have been publicly condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders, and religious associations there," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Union ministry of external affairs ministry said.

“Our Consulate General in Australia has taken up the matter with the local police. We have requested expeditious investigation action against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents in future. The matter has also been taken up with the Australian Government, both in Canberra and New Delhi," Bagchi further added.

The Khalistani separatist movement and elements associated with it has turned its attention to Australia in a bid to disturb the relationship between both countries. It also has made similar attempts and tried to cause tensions between India and Canada and India and the UK.

A car rally was held in Melbourne in order to garner support for the Khalistan referendum but it failed in its objective as those against the separatists outnumbered those who participated in the pro-referendum rally.

(with inputs from ANI)

