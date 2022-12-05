Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Test Positive for Covid Again

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. This is the second time he has been infected by Covid-19 after testing positive in April towards the beginning of his electoral campaign.

“This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which returned a positive result for COVID-19. I will be isolating (myself) and will continue to work from home. I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said.

Advertisement

Australia is facing a fresh wave of coronavirus and authorities are deliberating whether to bring back mask mandates to arrest the spread of the disease.

Even political parties are urging authorities to ask people to remain masked in public spaces as cases continue to surge.

Australia’s Victoria recorded more than 23,000 active cases and more than 500 people remained hospitalised.

The health authorities are predicting that the current wave will reach its peak in December before Christmas.

Australia’s New South Wales also recorded 37,796 new Covid cases between November 25 and December 1, registering a spike of 19% from the week before. Healthcare providers said there is no particular strain infecting Australians but pointed out that the BA.2 and BA.5 sub-lineages continue to drive transmission.

In Victoria at least 11 Omicron sub-variants and recombinant variants are circulating, the Guardian reported.

In New South Wales, 1,481 people were treated in hospital with the virus and at least 38 patients remained in the ICU.

Advertisement

Health experts are also mulling whether to make the second booster shot available to people aged 16 to 29 as people in that age group are not eligible for the booster shots.

Australia is facing a fourth Covid-19 wave and people have been seeking the booster dose to avoid falling ill. “All indications are that this is the start of a new COVID-19 wave in Australia," Australia’s Chief Health officer Paul Kelly was quoted as saying last week.

Advertisement

More than two-thirds of all Australians have contracted Covid and at least 13,000 have died due to Covid till October 31.

Read all the Latest News here