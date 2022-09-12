Australian Republicanism, Scottish Independence Debates Signal Uneasy Start to King Charles III’s Reign

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has grasped the attention of millions in the UK as well as many across the globe. Her body now lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where thousands of people are expected to line up to see her casket and pray for a peaceful afterlife.

While many mourn her death and also solemnly note the passing of someone who was constant in a world that is changing rapidly every moment. With her passing, King Charles III is set to sit on the throne. He will face many challenges but the first one would be to thwart the waves of republicanism in Scotland and Australia.

Advertisement

In Australia, prime minister Anthony Albanese said it is inappropriate to discuss ‘republicanism’ at the moment but did not rule out holding a referendum on the republic if he is chosen to lead the country once more.

Albanese, while speaking to ABC News Breakfast, said that holding a referendum on the republic was not his first priority. “It’s not appropriate now … to talk about constitutional change. What is appropriate right now is to commemorate the life of service of Queen Elizabeth II," Albanese said.

However, it should be noted that Albanese, the Labour Party chief, is a long-known republican and created the role of assistant minister for the republic which upset monarchists in Australia as well as England.

Australia’s other political parties also have a substantial say in the matter. Greens leader Adam Bandt did not waste much time and soon after the queen’s death urged Australia to “move forward" and become a republic.

Advertisement

Australia did hold a referendum in 1999 and the “no" votes led 54.87% to 45.13% in the final tally.

King Charles III, if manages to stay away from Australian politics, could delay the debate on Australian republicanism but such movements are only on the rise in New Zealand, the Caribbean and the Commonwealth.

King Charles III also has a new challenge - this one is closer home - in Scotland. The Scottish independence debate was raised during the Conservative leadership and UK PM race and is not going to disappear. The new king will have his first audience with the Scottish National Party (SNP) and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday.

Advertisement

Many in Scotland view the death of Queen Elizabeth II as the perfect time for Scottish independence. They revered the queen but they do not feel that Charles III will have an easy transition.

A poll in 2020 showed that 70% of Scots aged 16 to 34 supported breaking away from the United Kingdom and another poll by a British think tank British Future in May found that more than a third of Scots overall said the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign would be the right time to become a republic.

Advertisement

“The Queen was universally popular. Charles is not. Simple," a prominent pro-independence activist told the Time magazine.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here